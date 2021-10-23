British foreign minister discusses defence ties with India.

On Saturday, the government of the United Kingdom said in a statement that the British Foreign Minister Liz Truss was trying to make stronger security and defence partnerships and deals with India during her visit to the country.

According to the statement from the ministry of the United Kingdom, Truss would discuss the developing security and defence technology with India. She would also discuss defence ties with the country to strengthen the defence-related trade between Britain and India.

While addressing the media, Truss said that she believed that a closer defence and security alliance between the United Kingdom and India would help to keep the economic ties deeper and make it safer for both the countries, as well as the wider neighbouring region.