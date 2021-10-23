DDLJ to be adapted into Broadway musical, Aditya Chopra to direct

‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ will soon become a Broadway musical thanks to the film’s director, Aditya Chopra. Aditya will direct DDLJ again after 26 years and it will be his Broadway debut. In the filmmaker’s opinion, Broadway and Indian movies are ‘long – lost lovers separated by time’ because both celebrate human emotions through music and dance. As part of this passion project, Aditya has been working on it for the past three years and has gathered an extremely talented, diverse team of professionals from Broadway and India to work with him on it.

Yash Raj Films is producing ‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical’. Based on an original story by Chopra, Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls) will write the book and lyrics, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani will compose the score. With associate choreographer Shruti Merchant, Tony and Emmy winner Rob Ashford (Frozen, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Boys from Syracuse) will choreograph. Aside from Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge!, Hairspray Live!, 33 Variations), the show will be designed by Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning Bill Sherman (In The Heights, Sesame Street, Hamilton). The project’s Executive Producer is Adam Zotovich.

Announcing the collaboration, Nell Benjamin said, ‘DDLJ was my introduction to Indian filmmaking before I even knew who the amazing Aditya Chopra was, and the movie had such joy and heart that I fell in love with it. I was so happy to be approached to do the musical and I hope my work helps everyone fall in love with Simran and Raj and their journey across multiple cultures to love. The world can always use a little more cultural understanding, and I can’t wait to sit in a theater with an audience sharing the joy and surprise of Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical.’

‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical’ will premiere at the Old Globe Theater in September 2022, during the 2022-2023 Broadway season. Stewart/Whitley casting and Yash Raj Films casting head Shanoo Sharma will start a global casting search shortly.