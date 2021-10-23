‘OMG 2’ first look poster out; Akshay to play as Lord Shiva

First look posters of Akshay Kumar in the form of Lord Shiva have been published as the actor prepares to begin filming the second instalment of ‘Oh My God’. The actor shared the poster on his Instagram account today, with the phrase ‘Rakh Vishwas, Tu Shiv Ka Das.’ Amit Rai wrote and directed the film, which also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles.

In addition to the poster, Akshay stated that the film will address a pressing social issue. On Thursday, October 21, the cast and crew of OMG 2 began filming in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, under the direction of Cape of Good Film, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl, and Ashwin Varde. A large portion of the movie was filmed in Ujjain and spanned Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple, Kaal Bhairav Temple, Ram Ghat, and Tower Chowk.

On Saturday, October 23, the Bell Bottom star took to Instagram to share two movie posters and a message’ ‘Karta kare na kar sake Shiv kare so hoye. Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. Har Har Mahadev. @TripathiiPankaj @yamigautam @AmitBrai’.

Akshay is depicted in the image as a celestial figure with long tresses along with the shadow of a pupil who appears to be in need of guidance. The second poster depicts Lord Shiva rescuing the individual and holding his hand. Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri, Puja Gupta, Mahesh Manjrekar, Govind Namdeo, and Poonam Jhawer had significant parts in the first instalment. The plot centres around an atheist who questioned the social standards surrounding God worship. After his antique business is destroyed, he decides to sue the gods. When the Lord comes to his rescue, his trust in divinity is restored.

Meanwhile, Kumar is preparing for the November 5, 2021 release of ‘Sooryavanshi’. Along with Bhumi Pednekar, he has a role in Aanand L Rai’s film ‘Raksha Bandhan’. He will also appear in ‘Cinderella’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, and ‘Gorkha’.