Delhi police arrest man with 11.15 quintal firecrackers

Delhi: Delhi police has seized 11.15 quintals of firecrackers from a warehouse in Rohini area. The seized crackers include both green and non-green varieties. Police also arrested Amit Mittal, the owner of the warehouse for stocking the firecrackers for illegal sale during Diwali.

A case under section 286 of the Indian Penal Code and section 9B of the Explosives Act was registered against the accused. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

The Delhi government had earlier banned the sale, use, and storage of firecrackers in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said earlier that in view of the deteriorating condition of Delhi’s pollution during Diwali for the last three years, a complete ban is being imposed on the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers. The Delhi government had also banned the use of firecrackers last year too.