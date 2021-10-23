Democracy was restricted to a few families; Scrapping of Article 370 brought it to grassroots level: Amit Shah

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out that the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, accusing that earlier, democracy was restricted to a few families in the region. Shah further claimed that the abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state has brought democracy to grassroots level. The statement was made by Home minister, while interacting with members of Jammu and Kashmir’s Youth Clubs, on his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

‘A new beginning is there in Jammu and Kashmir. August 5, 2019 will be written in golden letters. It was the end of terrorism, nepotism, corruption. Jammu and Kashmir youth has to contribute to the development of the Union Territory. It is their responsibility. The day will come when Jammu and Kashmir will contribute a lot to the country. Earlier a common youth of Jammu and Kashmir could not imagine becoming a chief minister, union minister. It was restricted to a few families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it possible that the common youth can think of becoming an MLA, MP, Chief Minister. Democracy has been brought to the grassroots level. This was earlier restricted to a few families’, Shah said, while addressing the event.

This is the first visit of Amit Shah to the union territory, since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, creating panic among civilians. According to police, after the killings of non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir around 700 people have been detained in the union territory, a few under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).