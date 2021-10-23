Duped over 50 people for financial fraud: 2 men arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: Two people were arrested by Delhi Police on Friday, for allegedly duping over 50 people and seized Rs 1.95 lakhs from their possession. The accused men were identified as Deepak Jaiswal and Nadeem.

According to Delhi police, a complainant reported about a change of his father’s debit card and withdrawal of Rs 1.20 lakhs by two accused persons, Police initiated an investigation, on the case registered at Budh Vihar police station. During the course of the probe, CCTV footage of cameras of the escaped route of the accused person were checked. At this instance, one motorcycle was identified as belonging to the accused by the police, which was found to have been purchased using the forged documents at a fake address.

Also read: UP Govt announces decision to rename Faizabad railway junction as ‘Ayodhya Cantt’

Delhi Police arrested Deepak Jaiswal and Nadeem and seized Rs 1.95 lakhs of the swindled money, 144 numbers of debit cards, 8 swipe machines, 14 PAN cards and 26 Aadhaar cards in different names and six cheque books of different banks. Also, the motorcycle used in the commission of the crime was also recovered. On further interrogation, the accused men also revealed that Deepak Jaiswal has opened various accounts in different names. Police officials added that further investigation in the matter is underway.