Film doesn’t stereotype Tamilians: ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ maker

Meenakshi Sundareshwar, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, has been in the news since its first teaser was released. Despite the fact that the teaser was well received, netizens’ views of the trailer were varied. Many fans rushed to social media to voice their unhappiness with the stereotyping of Tamil culture and forced allusions, such as the one for Rajinikanth. At a recent press conference, the film’s director, Vivek Soni, addressed this problem.

When asked about misrepresenting Tamil culture during the trailer releasing ceremony for Meenakshi Sundareshwar, director Vivek Soni replied: ‘I know there are a lot of great actors down south, like Ajith, Surya, Vijay, but for me personally, after MGR, there is no bigger superstar than Rajinikanth. He is my personal favourite, and that is the reason we chose Meenakshi to be a fan of Rajini sir as such. Apart from that, I don’t think there is any stereotyping in the film.’

The filmmaker went on to say that they produced a Hindi film set in the south since it is, after all, a Hindi film. He added that he could have done a Tamil film, but it would have been considered a regional film whereas his desire was to make a Hindi feature. When discussing stereotypes, he stated that they could have used an accent, but that would appear as though they were mocking the language. He finished by stating that only a few words were used to enhance flavour.