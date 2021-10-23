Green activist gatecrashes into the Louis Vuitton show.

Marie Cohuet lurked in a bathroom at the Louvre art museum for more than two hours, planning her gate crash into the famous Louis Vuitton Fashion Week (Paris) event in protest of environmental devastation caused by the fashion industry, campaigners explained.

Cohuet recognised her chance when employees were distracted by the flashy arrival of actress Catherine Deneuve, after moving closer to the show’s entrance as the event approached.

Cohuet pretended to be from the organising team and stepped in, talking animatedly into her cell phone.

She waited until the catwalk parade began, which opened with deafening organ music and church bells, before unfurling her flag and joining the procession of models on to a chandelier-lit ramp.

The 26-year-old environmental campaigner, a member of the Amis de la Terre (Friends of the Earth) group, described the seconds before she was bundled to the floor by Louis Vuitton security officers as ‘a little bit like taking the power back.’

The statement written on her banner was ‘overconsumption = extinction.’

Cohuet said she took a statement on October 5th against the fashion industry that failed to follow through on pledges to address climate change and pushed firms to renew collections more quickly and manufacture more for less money.

She accused LVMH of promising to cut greenhouse gas emissions but leaving out its subcontractors from the equation.