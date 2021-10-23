Indian Travel Blogger and two others killed in shootout in a Mexican restaurant

Los Angeles: A California-based Indian-origin woman techie, along with two other foreign tourists, were killed in a shootout between two drug gangs in the Caribbean coast resort of Tulum. Anjali Ryot, a Himachal based blogger, travelled to Mexico to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, where she was killed along with another German tourist in the crossfire.

Ryot, who has been working as a Senior Site Reliability Engineer on LinkedIn since July, arrived in Tulum on Monday prior to her birthday on October 22. On Wednesday night, Ryot and four other foreign tourists were dining on the terrace of La Malquerida restaurant, when four men armed with assault rifles fired at an adjoining table in the premises around 10:30 pm.

The stray bullets hit the foreigners. Ryot and the German woman were killed, while the three others from Germany and the Netherlands were injured. Authorities stated that it was a confrontation between rival organised crime gangs, and Ryot and her friends were just the collateral victims. Meanwhile, Ryot’s brother Ashish Ryot has requested the mayor of Tulum to speed up the procedures to be able to repatriate the body.

