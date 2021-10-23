Japan PM Kishida plans to attend the COP26 climate summit.

The daily Yomiuri reported on Saturday that the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making plans to attend the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, which begins on October 31.

Kishida, who became the Prime Minister earlier this month and is currently guiding his party through a lower house election planned for October 31st, will be making his first trip abroad to attend the COP 26 Climate Summit

According to the source, Kishida plans to fly to Glasgow as soon as the counting of the votes begins but may postpone his trip depending on the election results.

According to polls, the incumbent Liberal Democratic Party is expected to lose seats but keep its majority in the ruling coalition with the Komeito party.