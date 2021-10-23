Karwa Chauth 2021: Impress your better half with these unique gift ideas

On Sunday, October 24, 2021, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated. Married Hindu women fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands as part of this age-old ritual. Each year, it is observed during the Krishna Paksh, which occurs in the lunar month of Kartik. Even though the custom only requires women to fast, many men also fast alongside their spouses. Men make their wives feel special by presenting them with gifts on this day. Here are some ideas for gift-giving to your beloved wife on this auspicious occasion:

Salon or Spa Gift Vouchers

Get her gift vouchers with a validity of a year or two that she can use for a variety of beauty treatments and spa sessions at the best salons in the area. Allow her to pamper herself. She will look even better.

Perfume

A woman’s best friend is a bottle of luxurious scent. Exquisite perfumes and femininity go hand in hand. On this special occasion of Karwa Chauth, get a good cologne for your lady.

Make-up

Give a woman her favorite makeup brand. Lip liners, eye shadows, and other make-up essentials are just a few of the wonderful cosmetics offered by world-renowned companies like Prada, Gucci, and Versace.

Footwear

A beautiful pair of shoes is appreciated by everyone. Give your lady a pair of comfortable and stylish shoes.

Gadgets

Give her a new camera, phone, or headphones. You might even get your wife a Kindle if she enjoys reading. She will cherish the present for the rest of her life.