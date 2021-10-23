Policewoman takes daughter to duty in baby carrier; MP CM shares pic

A photo of a Madhya Pradesh police officer carrying her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in a baby carrier bag while on duty at a helipad in the Alirajpur district went popular on social media. The Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in MP’s Dhar district, Monika Singh, has been identified as the female officer.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh shared the image of the female police officer on Twitter and praised her efforts. ‘During my visit to Alirajpur, I saw that DSP Monika Singh was on duty carrying her one and a half-year-old daughter in a baby carrier bag. Her dedication towards her duty is commendable. Madhya Pradesh is proud of you. I wish her my best wishes and blessings to a little daughter,’ the CM wrote in Hindi.

Currently posted at Dhar, DSP Monika Singh said that she had to travel to Alirajpur, around 145 kilometres from Dhar for two days. Her daughter awoke as she was going for duty and insisted on accompanying her. She added that she had to balance her responsibilities as a mother and as a police officer. She was stationed at the helipad for the Chief Minister’s chopper, which arrived in Alirajpur on October 20 for a two-day campaign for the Jobat Assembly seat.

Also Read: PM Modi changes his Twitter profile pic to mark India’s 100-crore Covid-19 vaccine doses

The CM’s tweet has gotten a lot of attention on the internet. Since it was posted on Twitter, it has received thousands of likes and comments. Monika Singh’s commitment to her duty was appreciated by social media users in the comments section.