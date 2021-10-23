Security forces arrests terrorist associate, recovers weapons

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a terrorist associate linked with terror outfit TRF in Baramulla. They also recovered incriminated materials including ammunition from his possession. The arrested is identified as Farooq Ahmad Malik.

The arms recovered include a Chinese Hand Grenade, two pistol magazines, and 16 live pistol rounds. As per police he was in close contact with an active terrorist, Hilal Ahmad Sheikh. He also provided logistics supply and other material support to him.

A case was registered and investigation is on the way.