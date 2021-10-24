20-yr-old man rapes 6-yr-old girl in Delhi, arrested after being seen on CCTV

New Delhi: A man has been arrested for rape in Haryana’s Rohtak today after he was spotted in CCTV footage with a six-year-old girl, police reported. She is currently being treated at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the national capital.

According to officials, more than 100 CCTV videos were reviewed to identify the accused, Suraj. A resident of Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar, he was not acquainted with either the girl or her family, the police said.

After attending a community meal in the neighborhood, the girl returned home bleeding and injured, her family said. When they took the girl to a hospital, it was discovered that she had been raped.

Read also: Karva Chauth 2021: Amitabh Bachchan shares priceless pic with Jaya Bachchan

The accused is seen with her in surveillance footage from the area. In the video, the girl can be seen following the accused from a market. He had also been arrested earlier for allegedly molesting a minor, according to the investigation.

According to police, the case was filed under the tough law against sexual abuse of children, just days after a 15-year-old girl allegedly was raped by her cousin at her house in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur.