A firm in Dubai offer paid leave to employees to visit Expo 2020 Dubai

Dubai: Danube Group based in Dubai has announced paid leaves for employees to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai. Anis Sajan, vice-chairman of Danube Group announced that employees can take leave anytime during the six-month-long event and they can choose how many days they needed. Employees can take one, two, three or more days of paid leave but they have to apply for the leave in advance to ensure smooth work operations at the company.

Expo 2020 Dubai will end on March 31, 2022. Till now around 1 million people had visited the mega event which began on October 1.

Anis Sajan had earlier gave away 100 free tickets of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match to blue-collar workers of the firm. He also announced another 100 for the Afghanistan-Pakistan match and 100 more for India versus the qualifying team for the semifinals and finals will be given away to Danube Group’s workers.