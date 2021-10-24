Disappointed with Fishing Talks; says France.

The pace of negotiations with Britain to resolve a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights has disappointed France, but further talks are due to resume on Monday, the leader of French fishing union told the reporters on Saturday.

His comments appeared to imply that French fishermen were backing down from plans to stage protests over United Kingdom’s reluctance to issue further fishing licences to their vessels this weekend.

Only a few fishing licences for French fishing boats in British territorial waters were approved this week, according to Olivier Lepretre, chairman of the Regional Maritime Fisheries Committee in northern France.

He described the move as an excessively cautious approach to resolving the disagreement with the United Kingdom, but stated that the European Commission and the European Union executive, will continue talks with the United Kingdom. Lepretre said that the technical works for issuing licence will continue at a steady pace over the next few days.

The national committee of marine fishermen (CNPMEM) announced that maritime minister Annick Girardin had told French fishermen that she would not give up the struggle to get licences for the fishermen after Brexit, from Britain.

The controversy revolves around the issuance of fishing licences in British territorial waters six to twelve nautical miles off the coasts, as well as the seas off the coast of Jersey, a Crown Dependency in the Channel.