Drug mafia busted with kingpin under arrest : read on ..

Colombia’s most-wanted drug trafficker, Dairo Antonio Usuga, who goes by the name ‘Otoniel,’ has been arrested, the government announced Saturday. Emilio Archila, president’s advisor, tweeted that the Gulf Clan’s ‘Otoniel,’ Dairo Antonio Usuga, had been captured in Necocli. The gang is the most powerful drug trafficker in Colombia. Colombia is the world’s top cocaine exporter, and the capture of the narcotrafficking gang’s leader is seen as a major victory for President Ivan Duque and his conservative government.

Otoniel, aged 50, is the most dangerous man and also the most wanted in the country by the police. The United States The US had put up a huge price ( $ 5 million ) for his head. In 2012, Ottoniel took over the Gulf Clan from his brother Juan de Dios, who was killed by police. The gang operates in almost 300 municipalities, according to the independent think tank Indepaz. The capo was captured near the Panamanian border in Necocli, one of the Gulf Clan’s main outposts.

According to police reports, the inner circle of the organization has been decimated by authorities, and they are now hiding in the jungle without telephones. Despite decades of attempts to curb the drug trade, Colombia has become the largest supplier of cocaine in the world, with the United States as its principal market. Criminal groups like the Gulf Clan, dissident FARC guerrillas, and leftist ELN rebels engage in bloody turf wars over control of drug trafficking corridors and illegal mining operations in remote areas with the least govt presence.