‘Imran Khan is more popular than Narendra Modi in India’: Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting claimed that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is more popular in India than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Imran Khan is very popular in India. If he holds a rally in Delhi today, it will be bigger than PM Modi’s’, said Fawad Chaudhry in a press conference at Dubai. He also said that everyone in Pakistan wants Pakistan to defeat India in the T20 World cup match to be held today and give them something to celebrate.

The minister’s remarks come as Pakistan is facing price rise, inflation and violent protests by banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Imran Khan was the captain of the Pakistan cricket team when it lifted the World Cup in 1992. Current captain Babar Azam said on Saturday that Khan had interacted with the team ahead of the T20 World Cup.