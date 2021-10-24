Prop gun discharges on set, cinematographer killed.

Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer, died on the set of the Hollywood film Rust, after actor Alec Baldwin shot a prop gun, according to investigators. Joel Souza, the director of 19th Century Western, was also injured in the accident.

Officials are investigating the mishap. According to the officials at the office of Santa Fe County Sheriff, the event occurred on Thursday, October 22 on the film set in the desert on the southern outskirts of Santa Fe.

According to Baldwin’s spokesperson, an accident occurred on set when a prop pistol with blanks misfired, though a charge without a metal bullet is unlikely to kill at a moderate distance.

Juan Rios, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said that the detectives were looking into how and what type of bullet was fired.

The details are unclear at this time, but guild president John Lindley and executive director Rebecca Rhine issued a statement saying that they were striving to discover more, and that they needed a comprehensive investigation into the unfortunate situation.

Some prop guns are non-firing replicas, but the majority are actual firearms that are loaded with blank cartridges rather than bullets.

According to the affidavit, the assistant director who gave the gun to Baldwin, exclaimed ‘cold gun,’ indicating that ‘the prop-gun did not hold any live ammunition.’

The realistic visual impact of the flash and recoil after an actor pulls the trigger has long been used widely on sets with prop firearms. At close range, guns with blank cartridges, which have no bullet but require gunpowder, can be deadly.

Productions that use prop firearms have designated weapons handlers or armourers who are responsible for keeping an eye on the weapons on set, ensuring that they are only loaded when needed and with the proper material, and that actors use them properly, according to industry standards and expertise.