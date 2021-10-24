Salman Khan, Bhansali reunite for docu-series ‘Beyond The Star’: Reports

Acclaimed director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is preparing to reconnect with one of his favourite actors, Salman Khan. The two had previously had a love-hate relationship and were poised to reconcile for the film Inshallah after 21 years. The project, however, was finally scrapped only days before it was set to begin production.

According to a report from a web portal, the team is poised to reconvene for the docu-series Beyond The Star. Salman Khan’s path in Bollywood and his superstardom over the previous three decades are chronicled in this docu-series. The series will also reveal details about the actor’s personal life, including his family, personal connections and interactions with co-stars and coworkers.

As we all know, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has played a key role in Salman’s career. The show’s creators narrowed down a list and began approaching directors, producers and performers. While some received a personal request from Salman Khan.

Bhansali was one of the people who was approached, and he agreed to be a part of the docu-series right away. He has already shot his parts and told Salman Khan about his personal stories of friendship and affection. The series is in the making for an OTT titan. SKF Films, Wiz Films, and Applause Entertainment will collaborate on the project.