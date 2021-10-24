Saudi Arabia aims for net zero emissions by 2020.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, has promised to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, according to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who spoke at an environmental conference in the country on Saturday.

In the recorded remarks, the crown prince revealed the intentions to reduce carbon emissions by more than 270 million tonnes per year as part of the Saudi Green Initiative, which he said would include expenditures totaling more than 700 billion riyals ($186.63 billion).

He was speaking at the opening of Saudi Green Initiative Forum, in Riyadh, a climate change conference that takes place just days ahead of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), on October 31 in Glasgow, Scotland.