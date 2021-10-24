See how Riteish Deshmukh beats up Ayaz Khan for slapping wife Genelia ; video

Ayaz Khan, an actor who is also a social media influencer, posted a funny video with friend Riteish Deshmukh. He was a part of the popular teen drama, ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’, seen romancing Genelia D`Souza. During the film, Ayaz played Sushant Modi, Aditi’s fiancé, who was played by Genelia D’Souza. He slaps her in one of the scenes when he becomes jealous of her friendship with Jay, played by Imran Khan.

Ayaz recently shared a video of Riteish Deshmukh slapping Aditi in revenge for Sushant’s slap. Riteish is at his best in the video, fooling around with Ayaz, with whom he shares a warm friendship. Watch the video now:

The comments section was flooded with praise for the hilarity of the video. One user wrote, ‘i swear i watched the previous reel in the morning n smiled bigggg n now that am off to sleep i just get to see this one n smiling big again. thank u so much for making me smile (sic)’. Another added to the joke, commenting, ‘We wont stop hating you. All aditis will assemble and take revenge’.

Those who are unaware, in a video shared by Ayaz a few days ago, the actor is seen pretending to cry over his hateful remarks. Netizens can’t stop laughing over Ayaz and Riteish’s social media drama. The caption reads, ‘The No. 1 regret in my life: Slapping Aditi’.

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza and directed by Abbas Tyrewala, is a 2008 coming of age film. In pivotal roles, Naseeruddin Shah appeared along with Prateik Babbar, Manjari Faddnis, Ratna Pathak Shah and Manjari Faddnis. It was produced by Aamir Khan.