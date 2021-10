See how Riteish Deshmukh beats up Ayaz Khan for slapping wife Genelia ; video

Ayaz Khan, an actor who is also a social media influencer, posted a funny video with friend Riteish Deshmukh. He was a part of the popular teen drama, ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’, seen romancing Genelia D`Souza. During the film, Ayaz played Sushant Modi, Aditi’s fiancĂ©, who was played by Genelia D’Souza. He slaps her in one of the scenes when he becomes jealous of her friendship with Jay, played by Imran Khan.

Ayaz recently shared a video of Riteish Deshmukh slapping Aditi in revenge for Sushant’s slap. Riteish is at his best in the video, fooling around with Ayaz, with whom he shares a warm friendship. Watch the video now:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CVSy3SVIFId/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The comments section was flooded with praise for the hilarity of the video. One user wrote, ‘i swear i watched the previous reel in the morning n smiled bigggg n now that am off to sleep i just get to see this one n smiling big again. thank u so much for making me smile (sic)’. Another added to the joke, commenting, ‘We wont stop hating you. All aditis will assemble and take revenge’.

Those who are unaware, in a video shared by Ayaz a few days ago, the actor is seen pretending to cry over his hateful remarks. Netizens can’t stop laughing over Ayaz and Riteish’s social media drama. The caption reads, ‘The No. 1 regret in my life: Slapping Aditi’.

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza and directed by Abbas Tyrewala, is a 2008 coming of age film. In pivotal roles, Naseeruddin Shah appeared along with Prateik Babbar, Manjari Faddnis, Ratna Pathak Shah and Manjari Faddnis. It was produced by Aamir Khan.