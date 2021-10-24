Spider found inside Chinese woman’s ear after she complains of hearing strange noise

A doctor was shocked when he discovered that a spider had made its home in the ear canal of a woman in China. After experiencing pain in ear and hearing a peculiar noise, the woman named Yi went to the doctor.

She first identified the problem when she was outside in the evening the day before. After the itching grew intolerable, Yi went to the doctor believing that she had an infection.

However, when the doctor examined her ear, he saw a spider moving on the surface of the tympanic membrane. When a camera was inserted into her ear, the creepy-crawly moved closer to the lens, making it appear much larger.

The spider had been in the woman’s ear all night. Using an electric otoscope, a gadget used by doctors to see into people’s ears, the doctor was able to remove the spider. The event occurred in Zhuzhou, Hunan Province, in southern China.