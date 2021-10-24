Tamannaah Bhatia to sue the makers of MasterChef Telugu; get to know the details

The most popular cooking programme, MasterChef, made its way to the South, with Tamannaah Bhatia hosting the Telugu edition and Vijay Sethupathi hosting the Tamil version. Tamannaah made her Telugu hosting debut on the show and she made sure that she left no stone unturned in the first session. Her glitzy ensembles and high TRP numbers are testaments to this.

According to the newest rumours, things between the producers and the host aren’t going so well. The actress has chosen to sue the filmmakers for their unethical behaviour.

The actress’ lawyer released a statement saying, ‘Due to the non-payment of dues on MasterChef Telugu and unprofessional conduct by the production house Innovative Film Academy, Tamannaah Bhatia is being forced to take legal action. Despite the continuous non-payment and unprofessional approach, she cancelled other commitments and was determined to complete the entire project. However, since the production house has overnight stopped communication with her, she is now forced to consider filing a legal suit against them.’

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut calls Alec’s gun incident ‘horrible’, recalls ‘near-death experiences’

There were speculations a few days ago that Tamannaah had decided to leave the show and famed Telugu host Anasuya Bhardwaj will take her place in MasterChef Telugu.

MasterChef Telugu premiered with a bang, featuring Tamannaah and Vijay Sethupathi as hosts. Hyderabad chefs Sanjay Thumma, Chalapathi Rao, and Mahesh Padala appear as judges on the show, which was first aired on August 27.