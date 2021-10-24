‘The game of cricket and the game of terror cannot be played at the same time’: Baba Ramdev

New Delhi: Yoga guru Ramdev has said that the India- Pakistan T20 match scheduled for Sunday is against national interest. He said that the game of cricket and the game of terror cannot be played at the same time.

The Yoga Guru also said that the drug addiction in Bollywood is very dangerous for the younger generation of the country. ‘The way drug addiction is glamorized and the celebrities who are regarded as role models, ideals or icons by the people are seen involved in this conspiracy is a wrong inspiration to the people’, he said.