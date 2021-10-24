Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon to shoot for ‘Ganapath’ in London

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon made their initial steps in Bollywood together seven years ago. The pair hasn’t worked on another project since then. Their lone collaboration was on a song, which was released shortly after they were well-known in the film industry.

This is about to change, as the two are teaming together once more for Ganapath: Part 1. The film will be shot in London and the revelation of the collaboration made headlines late last year. The film is finally poised to go into production as the starring couple departs for their filming location.

Tiger and Kriti all geared up for the forthcoming film 'Ganapath: Part 1'

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon were seen leaving the Mumbai airport on their way to their destination. The stars were besieged by media and camera spotlights as they arrived in different vehicles. They were cordial to recognise the paparazzi and posed for them.

Vikas Bahl is the director of the film. The filmmaker is recognised for his roles in films such as Queen and Super 30. Ganapath: Part 1 is set to hit theatres on December 23, 2022. Vashu Bhagnani-Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment and Jackky’s sister Deepshikha are producing the film.