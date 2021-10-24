US decides to end arm twisting tactics with N Korea – offers peace talks

According to the US envoy for North Korea, its recent ballistic missile launches were ‘concerning and detrimental’ to the efforts to de-escalate tensions. He said that Pyongyang should instead engage in discussions.

Special Representative Sung Kim told reporters after the meeting with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul that the United States is dedicated to pursue ‘sustained and serious engagement’ with North Korea.

The total denuclearization of the Korean peninsula remains the country’s goal, Kim stated. He added that Pyongyang’s most recent ballistic missile launch, which was one of the three in the previous six weeks, was alarming and unhelpful for the progress towards a peaceful settlement in the Korean Peninsula.

Pyongyang has so far rebuffed United States’ advances, blaming America and South Korea of playing diplomatic while escalating tensions with their own military exercises.

According to Sung Kim, the missile launch breached several United Nations Security Council regulations and posed a threat to North Korea’s neighbours and the global community.

He added that the United States and North Korea were considering measures to achieve progress, including the South Korea’s proposal for ending war and several other prospective humanitarian aid programmes.