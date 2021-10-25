Congress is best positioned to defeat the BJP’: Claims P Chidambaram

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram claimed that only Congress party is best positioned to defeat the BJP in Goa assembly elections and the party will form the government in the state.

The Congress leader also said that Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress are just marginal players in the state. In 2017, AAP failed to win any seats in the state and TMC has no grassroot level workers. He also said that TMC’s decision to contest elections in Goa seems to be an imposition from the top that is based in West Bengal.

The Congress had won 17 seats in the 40-member assembly in the 2017 elections while the BJP won 13 seats. However, the BJP joined hands with regional parties and formed a government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar.