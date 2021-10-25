Expo 2020 Dubai: Dubai based firm announces 2-day paid leave for employees

Dubai: A leading job site based in the GCC, Bayt.com has announced two-days paid leave for employees to watch Expo 2020 Dubai. Employees can avail the leave any time throughout the duration of the fair, which will continue until March 31, 2022.

Earlier, Hotpack Global, manufacturer of disposable food packaging products, also announced a three-day paid leave for its 2,000 employees in the UAE to visit the mega event. Earlier The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has announced a six-day paid leave for all its employees to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai.

4 emirates- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah- in the UAE had announced paid leave for employees to visit the mega event. Expo 2020 Dubai hosts more than 192 pavilions, 200 food and beverage outlets. 60 live events are performed each day at the Expo. 200 participants, including 191 countries and multilateral organizations and educational institutions are participating in the event.