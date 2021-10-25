‘Fake-Book’: Congress leader demands probe against FB for ‘influencing elections’

New Delhi: The Congress spokesman Pawan Khera on Monday lashed out at Facebook, alleging that the social media company influences elections in India in favour of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Terming Facebook as ‘Fake-book’, he demanded a probe against the social media platform.

‘We demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee to look into Facebook’s role of influencing our elections, in trying to compromise and undermine our democracy, and in trying to shape opinions through fake posts’, Khera said. The attack came after the New York Times cited Facebook’s internal documents and explained how they depict ‘a struggle with misinformation, hate speech and celebrations of violence’, in India.

Khera cited the company’s hesitance in banning the Bajrang Dal, a Hindu nationalistic group, although an internal report by the Wall Street Journal termed it as a ‘dangerous organisation’. He questioned why was the government was not uttering a word against Facebook, mocking that they are afraid, as ‘it would anger the ruling party’. He also accused the media of inaction during the 2020 Delhi riots and the West Bengal elections this summer. ‘They are knowingly furthering the agenda of the ruling party and its ideologies’, he added.