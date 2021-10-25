‘He is a champion, we stand by him’: Sehwag supports Shami after online attacks

After the heavy loss of India in its first match of the tournament, against its arch-rivals Pakistan, bowler Mohammed Shami had a hard time facing cyber-bullying for his poor performance. The Indian pacer, and one of the most anticipated bowlers of the team, gave away 43 runs in 3.5 overs, at an economy rate of 11.20.

Amidst the cyber lynching, former Indian cricketer Virendar Sehwag extended his support to the player through his twitter handle, calling him a ‘champion’, and pointing out that the cricket fraternity stands by him. ‘The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa’, he tweeted.

The former Indian player, also congratulated the Pak team, after their victory, appreciating their efforts, and expressing hope that Indian team will bounce back stronger.

Well done Pakistan. Wonderful effort to win this in style and get off the mark.

Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had finished off the 152-run chase by themselves, in 17.5 overs, and the Pak team won the by 10 wickets. Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli admitted after the match that Pakistan played a better game and did not give his side any chance.