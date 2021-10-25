James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther in ‘Friends,’ dies at 59

James Michael Tyler, who portrayed the deadpan, enamoured barista Gunther on the TV sitcom ‘Friends’, died on Sunday, due to prostate cancer, at his home in Los Angeles. He was 59 years old at the time. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.

According to a statement from Tyler’s manager, Toni Benson, Tyler was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018. Later, he became a cancer-awareness advocate, sharing his story after his diagnosis to encourage people to get checked up for prostate cancer as early as age 40.

The hit American sitcom ‘Friends’ made him famous. Apart from that, Tyler has also featured in a number of other films and television episodes, including ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch,’ ‘Just Shoot Me!’ and ‘Scrubs.’

Tyler was born in Mississippi and raised in South Carolina and Georgia before migrating to California, where he worked as a production assistant in Hollywood until he landed the role on Friends in 1994.