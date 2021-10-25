Oman Air announces new flight service

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has announced that it will resume direct flights between Muscat and Paris from Sunday October 31, 2021. Flights between Muscat and Paris will be operated on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The Air France had already resumed the direct flight between Muscat and Paris. The air carrier will operate three flights per week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Sheikh Samer bin Ahmed Al Nabhani, Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Operations Unit at Oman Airports, said that this new line will connect the two capitals, Muscat and Paris, and help increase the number of travelers between the two friendly countries.