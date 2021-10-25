Two Akali Dal leaders join BJP

Delhi: Two leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal joined the BJP on Sunday. Gurmeet Singh and Manjit Singh joined BJP laong with their supporters in the presence of BJP’s Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta and MP Gautam Gambhir .

Adesh Gupta said that the BJP is a family that is expanding with people coming to its fold impressed by the welfare policies and programmes of the Narendra Modi government.

Also Read: ‘Not more than 23 crore doses of Covid vaccines administered’: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Gambhir said that the youth should only be focusing on work and hoped that both the leaders who joined on Sunday, as well as others, will work for further development of the city.

Earlier a Congress MLA from Barwaha in the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh joined BJP.