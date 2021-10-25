‘You will be so missed’: F.R.I.E.N.D.S stars pay tributes to James Michael Tyler

‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S. would not have been the same without’ James Michael Tyler, Jennifer Aniston stated in her eulogy for the actor, who died on Sunday at the age of 59 in Los Angeles after a nearly three-year battle with prostate cancer. He was best remembered for portraying Gunther, the humorous manager of coffee shop Central Perk, in the popular comedy. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018.

Mourning the actor’s demise, F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast – Jennifer Aniston ( Rachel Green) Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) took to their social media handle and expressed their grief and paid tribute to Tyler.

Jennifer wrote: ‘Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler.’

‘James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us all,’ Lisa Kudrow wrote along with the picture of ‘Gunther’ on Instagram. While Courteney Cox wrote: ‘The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James.’

‘We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend,’ wrote Matt LeBlanc.

James Michael Tyler saw his co-stars and fans via video chat earlier this year, when the cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. reunited for a reunion that went viral on the Internet. He was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer at that time. Tyler had appeared in two short films after being diagnosed with cancer, The Gesture and The Word. In 2012, he also appeared in an episode of Matt LeBlanc’s series Episodes.