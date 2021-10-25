Zika virus case reported in UP; Centre rushes multi-disciplinary team to Kanpur

Kanpur: The Central Government sent a multi-disciplinary team to Kanpur on Monday, immediately after Uttar Pradesh reported its first case of Zika Virus in the area. The Government has clarified that the team will collaborate closely with the State Health Department, to examine the situation on the ground and determine if the Union Health Ministry’s Zika Management Action Plan is being implemented.

‘Yesterday, one person infected with Zika virus, was found in Kanpur. He is an Indian Air Force personnel. We have formed teams as soon as we received the information. With the help of 10 teams, we started taking precautionary action in his residential area and the workplace’, Dr Nepal Singh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Kanpur on Sunday informed the media. He added, ‘House to house survey, line listing, fogging, cleaning was undertaken with the help of municipality. 22 samples of his close contacts, who were symptomatic, were sent to King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow for testing’, he added.

A 57-year-old Indian Air Force personnel from Kanpur, had tested positive for Zika virus sickness on October 22. Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day, symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache.