Tensions between Cuba and US on the rise over upcoming protests.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel issued a warning to the United States embassy in Havana about fomenting dissident protests on the Communist-run island, the latest flashpoint between the old foes ahead of the new meetings scheduled for November 15th.

The planned rallies, which are set to take place on the same day as Cuba reopens its borders to tourism, are unlawful, according to Cuba, which accuses the United States for funding them.

The United States warned Cuba with more penalties if the government continues to imprison protestors.

Diaz-Canel dug down on charges of US trickery in a speech to Communist Party stalwarts late Sunday, accusing the US embassy of inciting unrest.