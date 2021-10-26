Actress Vishnu Priya’s emotional post sparks rumors about her relationship

Tollywood actress Vishnu Priya Bhimeneni, recently posted a meme page memezar’s post on her Instagram story. The picture includes an emotive comment that reads, ‘can we just admit that we all lost a bond with someone this year which we wanted forever.’ The actress has also added ‘so true’ sticker to the post and her fans are curious to know about whom she was speaking about.

Many believe the actress shared the image for actor Avinash, who came to popularity after appearing on Bigg Boss Telugu 4. On October 21, Avinash married his childhood friend Anuja.

There were rumours that Avinash and Vishnu Priya had a nice chemistry. In the industry, Avinash, Vishnu Priya, and Srimukhi are known to be excellent friends. There were also rumours that Avinash and Vishnu Priya were dating. The popular host posted the touching message shortly after Avinash’s wedding, reigniting rumours about their connection.

Vishnu Priya, on the other hand, began her career as an anchor in the Telugu television industry. She recently starred in Jonathan Edwards’ family drama web series The Baker and The Beauty, which is currently streaming on AHA. The drama is based on an Irish television series. The show also stars Sangeeth Shobhan and Sai Ketan Rao, in addition to Vishnu Priya in the major part.