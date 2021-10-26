Aryan Khan Drug Case: Will he go home today?

Shah Rukh Khan and his family have never looked more hopeful since the eldest son of the Khan family was caught during a drug search on a cruise on October 2. Now, as Aryan Khan’s bail plea gets heard in the High Court on Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are praying fervently. So is AbRam, Aryan’s younger brother, who has been told that his adored brother is away visiting his pals.

Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly opted to take a break from filming to spend some uninterrupted time with all three of his children when Aryan returns home. His work routines may also be placed on hold for the time being.

According to sources, an ad starring SRK and Ajay Devgan had to be shot without SRK since Devgan refused to wait for his co-star. Responding to this, a family friend of SRK stated: ‘Shah Rukh doesn’t give a damn right now about counting his professional losses. Getting his family through this crisis is all that matters to him, at least for now.’