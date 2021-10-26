Azadi ka Amrit Ahotsav: UIDAI to conduct ‘Aadhaar Hackathon’ from Oct 28 to 31

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will conduct ‘Aadhaar Hackathon 2021’ from 28th October 2021 to 31st October, as a part of the celebrations on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Tuesday said that hackathon aims at promoting the culture of innovation among youth.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, UIDAI has initiated ‘Aadhaar Hackathon-2021’ to enhance the experience of the residents and the way they have interface with enrolment and authentication software platforms through technological innovations. The hackathon includes multiple problem statements categorised under two comprehensive themes- enrolment and authentication. UIDAI has so far received more than 2700 registrations from engineering students, in the last few days. Participation includes students from all categories of engineering institutes, that is, IITs, NITs and NIRF and many top-ranked colleges from all parts of India.

Evaluation of the submission has been planned by UIDAI through a jury-based approach, comprising of senior members/officials from the IT Industry, Academia, Consulting and Government. These members would value the submissions through a structured process to identify the best solution, which will be rewarded by UIDAI. The best team would be offered a placement, subject to fulfilment of other terms and conditions.

‘As Aadhaar is already empowering residents, I wish all the best to these participants and hope that our young innovators, the building pillars of ‘New India’ will come up and surprise us with some outstanding approaches/solutions to strengthen the current ‘Aadhaar infrastructure’ which is ultimately beneficial for the residents in deriving maximum value from ‘Aadhaar’ related services’, Dr Saurabh Garg, CEO of UIDAI said.