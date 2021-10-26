Commodity Market: Gold touches highest price in October

Mumbai: The price of yellow metal gained marginally in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, the sovereign gold is priced at Rs 36,040, higher 160 per 8 grams. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4505, up by Rs 20. This is the highest price recorded in October.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold December futures were trading Rs 80 or 0.16% down at Rs 48,140 per 10 grams. Gold had settled at Rs 48,200 per 10 grams on Monday. Silver December futures were trading at Rs 65,960 per kg, down Rs 180 or 0.27%. On Monday, silver futures ended at Rs 66,139 per kg.

In the international market, the price of spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,805.96 per ounce. US gold futures was flat at $1,806.60 per ounce.