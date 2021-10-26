Cramps? Those mini ninjas will not spoil your workdays,Your boss understands!!!

We live in a world where talking about menstruation is taboo. Men and the world fail to recognize the extensive pain that girls endure during their periods because girls are taught to keep their periods and problems related to them hidden. Social media and broader discussions have finally led to people accepting the issue. In fact, many countries like Japan, Italy, and others offer women employees a menstrual leave. Many Indian companies now allow female employees to take a day or two of leave during menstruation.

Zomato

To build a more inclusive work culture, Zomato announced last year that all its female and transgender employees could take up to 10 days of ‘period leave’ per year. Zomato strives to foster a culture of trust, truth, and acceptance. Zomato’s Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced today that women (including transgender people) can take up to 10 days of period leave in a year.

Byju’s

To create a fair and balanced work culture, Byju’s introduces periods leaves for women who are experiencing cramps and discomfort. As part of this, women employees in BYJU’S can now avail up to 12 Period Leaves in a year. Each month, one PEL will be credited; and women employees can either take a day off every month or avail two half-day leaves.

Swiggy

As a unique step, food delivery company Swiggy announced it will give female delivery partners two days off per month, no questions asked. Women’s discomfort from being out on the road while menstruating is probably one of the most underreported reasons they don’t consider working as a delivery lady. ‘In order to support our regular female delivery partners through menstruation-related challenges, we’ve implemented a no-questions-asked, two-day period time-off policy,’ Swiggy Head of Operations Mihir Shah wrote in a blog post.

Culture Machine

Mumbai-based digital media startup Culture Machine was one of the first to offer paid menstrual leave. This policy allows employees to take time off on their first-period day. In 2017, the company implemented First Day of Period (FOP) Leave.

Gozoop

Among the first companies to implement such a policy in India is Gozoop. The digital marketing organization allowed all female employees to take a paid leave on the first day of their period.

Mathrubhumi

On the first day of their menstrual cycle, Mathrubhumi, the Malayalam media giant, allowed its female employees to stay at home and rest. The decision came after Mumbai-based digital media start-up group, Culture Machine, announced a leave for women employees on the first day of their menstrual cycle.