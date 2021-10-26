Emirates Airlines to recruit 6,000 staff in the next 6 months

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines will recruit 6000 staff over the next six months. The air carrier will hire pilots, cabin crew, engineering specialists and ground staff.

At present, the airline has restored 90% of its network and is working on to reach 70% of its pre-pandemic capacity by the end of 2021. By November, Emirates will offer more than 165,000 additional seats on its flagship A380 aircraft.

Also Read: Oman Air announces new flight service

‘Our requirement for 6,000 additional operational staff signifies the quick recovery Dubai’s economy is witnessing and will lead to opportunities and other positive developments across various other businesses, including those in the Consumer, travel and tourism sectors’, said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline.

Last week, US aircraft manufacturer Boeing projected that the UAE and the Middle East carriers will hire around 196,000 new personnel over the next 20 years, including 54,000 pilots, 51,000 technicians and 91,000 cabin crew members.