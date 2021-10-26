Entry of heavy truck banned in this road in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology in Oman has announced that entry of heavy trucks is banned on the Sohar-Yanqul road. Trucks whose tonnage exceeds seven tons are banned. The new rule will come into effect from November 1.

This decision comes to smooth traffic and reduce traffic accidents, and these trucks can use the alternative dual roads to travel between the Governorates of North Al Batinah and Al Dhahirah.