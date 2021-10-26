Five civilians injured in grenade attack in Kashmir

Srinagar: Five civilians including a woman were injured after unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade at the Sumbal bridge area in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists targeted a security outpost but the grandee missed and exploded on the roadside. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

‘A few civilians were injured when terrorists lobbed a grenade in the Sumbal bridge area of Bandipora today; Details awaited’, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Security forces have reached the site of the attack and a hunt is on to nab the unidentified terrorists.