Married woman murdered for rejecting love proposal; accused held

Jaipur: A 32-year-old married woman was murdered by a 22-year-old man, allegedly her jilted lover, at a work site in Rajasthan’s Jalore district. The deceased, identified as Shanti Devi was attacked and killed by Ganesharam, who wanted to have a relationship with her but she turned down his proposal.

The incident happened at MGNREGA site in the Thanwala area, under Ahore police station area when Shanti Devi was working. The accused reached the site and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving her dead on the spot. The man was seen clinging to her body after her death. Police officers rushed to the spot, separated him from the body and took him into custody.

The deceased woman’s husband works in Maharashtra, and she was the mother of two sons. The body was handed over to her family members after post-mortem, and a case of murder, under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.