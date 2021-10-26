Military coup in Sudan: 7 killed, 140 casualties.

On Monday, the Sudanese military deposed a transitional government and the health ministry officials reported that seven people were shot dead and 140 were injured in conflicts between soldiers and street protestors.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the commander of the takeover, dismissed the military-civilian Sovereign Council, which had been formed to lead the country to democracy following the collapse of Omar al-Bashir, a long-ruling tyrant, in a popular revolt two years ago.

Burhan declared a state of emergency, stating that the military forces were required to maintain safety and security. He promised to hold elections in July 2023 and then transfer authority to a civilian administration elected by the people.

The information ministry of the country, which remains loyal to former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, stated on Facebook that the transitional constitution granted only the Prime Minister, the authority to proclaim a state of emergency and that the military’s actions were illegal. According to the statement of the information ministry, Hamdok was still the authorised transitional authority.