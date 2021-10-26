Mumbai drugs case: Bombay HC adjourns Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing till tomorrow

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the bail application of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan till tomorrow. Former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi was appearing for Aryan Khan today. The bail hearing in the High Court will continue at 2.30 pm tomorrow.

Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order, which refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Bombay High Court on October 21 said that it would consider Aryan Khan’s bail application on October 26.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.