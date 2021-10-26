‘My supporters are being threatened and harassed’: Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh lashed out at his detractors in the Congress party on Tuesday, accusing them of threatening and harassing his supporters. The former Congress leader, further asserted that his rivals cannot defeat him with such ‘low-level political games’.

Captain Amarinder further said that after launching a personal attack, now his opponents have started to harass and threaten his supporters in Patiala and other parts of the State. ‘From personal attacks they’ve now stooped to threats and harassment of my supporters in Patiala and elsewhere. Let me tell my rivals they can’t defeat me with such low-level political games. They will neither win votes nor people’s hearts with such tactics’, Amarinder, alleged through his media advisor’s Twitter handle.

‘Those who have stood by me have done so because they believe in and want to continue working for Punjab’s peace and development. They will not be scared away by such petty acts of intimidation or persecution. We will continue to fight for Punjab’s future’, he added.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as the Punjab CM last month after in-party fights have already announced forming of a new party before the up-coming Assembly polls. He had recently said that he was ready for an alliance with BJP, if the demands of protesting farmers are met by the Union Government.