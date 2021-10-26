Navy officers arrested by CBI in information leak case; Navy orders high-level investigation

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a serving Indian Navy officer and two retired officials, in connection with the leakage of confidential information related to the modernisation of a Kilo-class submarine going. After the developments took place last month, Indian Navy also ordered a high-level probe under a Vice Admiral and a Rear Admiral, to investigate the leakage of information, and look for ways to prevent any such incidents in the future.

‘After getting inputs from agencies concerned, the CBI arrested a serving Navy officer of the rank of Commander (Lt Col equivalent in Army) who is currently posted in Mumbai for passing on unauthorised information related to the Kilo-class submarine modernisation project to retired officers,’ ANI quoted its sources. ‘The CBI has been questioning a number of other serving officers who were in touch with the arrested officers’, they added.

The Indian Navy has been providing assistance to the Central agency in the on-going investigations, and has provided its men for questioning by investigating officers. The agency has been checking the hardware and date accessed by the arrested officer in his official capacity and the possibility of it getting leaked to any external agencies. The top brass of the government including the agencies looking after national security has also been given a briefing on the status of the probe.

Indian Navy has formed a five member team headed by a Vice Admiral was formed by the Indian army which started a parallel probe to investigate the matter and plug any other possible information leaks in the force and suggest ways to prevent them in future. A number of cases in the recent past have come up, where defence personnel have been found compromised for leaking information to the suspected Pakistani agencies virtually.